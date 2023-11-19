President Ruto set for official visit to Germany, France

President William Ruto is stepping up his foreign visits and his latest trip will take him to Germany and France in a bid to strengthen economic and climate ties.

Dr Ruto's two-day state visit begins on Monday and will focus on strengthening economic ties with the two European countries and the European Union, according to a dispatch from State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.

"The official visit is focused on bolstering economic ties with Germany, France, and the EU while advocating for strong global consensus on climate action ahead of COP28," the statement said.

While in Berlin, President Ruto will join other leaders at the Compact with Africa (CwA) high-level conference, which was initiated by Germany during its tenure as chair of G20.

According to State House, the aim of President Ruto's visit is to showcase Kenya as a leading investment destination in the region and push for stronger economic ties between the EU and the East African Community.

The trip will also aim to advance discussions with Germany on labour mobility and consolidate German-Kenyan cooperation on green energy initiatives, including the production of green hydrogen.

The visit will also focus on seeking support for the rehabilitation of the 42-year-old Olakaria geothermal fields in Naivasha and stabilisation of the national grid.

Dr Ruto, who paid a three-day presidential visit to France in January, will address the EU Parliament, the 705-member legislative and political body of the EU.

Dr Ruto is expected to emphasise Kenya's critical role as an anchor of peace and democracy in the region.

He is also expected to elaborate on the country's vision on climate action in the light of the Nairobi Declaration of African leaders on climate change.

The President will also outline the economic impact of the deepening trade relationship between Kenya and the EU, which will culminate in the signing and implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement in December.

Dr Ruto will also hold a bilateral meeting with Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Parliament.

The President will also meet President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the implementation of key infrastructure projects.