The foreign trips are getting us somewhere – Ruto tells off critics on his numerous visits abroad

President William Ruto has defended his numerous visits abroad saying they are all in the best interests of Kenya.

The President said Sunday that through the trips, he has been able to secure many goodies for Kenyans, including bilateral agreements that will open up markets for local produce.

The Head of State has been on the spot as having made the highest number of trips to foreign countries in a year. In total, as of October, the President had made 38 trips to foreign countries since taking office in September 2022 where he has visited 45 cities in 38 countries over 83 days.

His maiden official foreign visit as Kenyan President was to the UK in September, when he attended the State burial of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President who graced the 40th anniversary, thanksgiving celebrations, and fundraising of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Eldoret Diocese acknowledged that there has been noise about his numerous foreign trips, but defended them saying they were part of his work.

“Concerning the noise about foreign travel, that is my work as President. I am the chief agent of Kenya, I am the ambassador of Kenya planning on how the country moves forward,” he stated.

“As the chief agent and chief ambassador of our country, these foreign trips, that people are making noise about are crucial because we can look for opportunities for Kenyans. We are a great nation and going places. We shall do the right thing and Kenya shall prosper,” he stated.

The President’s destinations in the last 14 months include America, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, China, Netherlands, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Zambia Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Germany, Israel, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, United States. He has made repeat visits to some of the countries since taking office after the August 2022 General Election.

According to the Head of State, the trips have enabled him to engage in several bilateral agreements.

“I have traveled to many places, China has agreed to open the market for tea, macadamia, and avocado, so I want the farmers to align. We have Korean markets, the European Union – etc,” he said.

“I was in Saudia and in three weeks, we will be signing an agreement with Saudi Arabia. I was there and we were informed there are opportunities for 350,000 Kenyans,” he said.

Further, Kenya will soon sign an agreement with the European Union Parliament to open markets for Kenyan farm produce in 27 EU countries.

To this effect, he said the EU parliament President will be visiting the country next month to sign a bilateral agreement.

“We have entered an economic partnership agreement with the EU to open up our markets in 27 EU countries. The agreement will be passed in the European Union Parliament after which the EU Parliament President will come to Kenya next month to sign the agreement with me so that Kenyans can have diversified markets,” he said.

The President, however, said that the Kenyan market remains underexploited, with over Sh500 billion still being spent on food imports annually.

“We must satisfy our local market first. Kenya pays Sh500 billion every year on food imports that can be produced locally, and this is wrong because we can divert that expenditure into local production,” lamented the Head of State.

The ACK Eldoret Diocese celebrations were led by the head of the Church- Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Present political leaders included Governors Jonathan Bii (host), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Senators Jackson Mandago (host), Samsom Cherargei (Nandi), John Methu (Nyandarua), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia)

National Assembly members present include MPs Peter Kihungi (Kangema), Duncan Maina Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills) Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North) Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Prof Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), Caroline Ngelechei (Woman County Rep - Elgeyo Marakwet), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), David Kiplagat (Soy).

The President had earlier Sunday morning met leaders from the region earlier Sunday morning to discuss the region’s affairs.

The President highlighted agriculture as a key focus of his Kenya Kwanza government, noting that deliberate interventions have been made to reclaim its space as Kenya’s main economic mainstay and protect farmers from exploitation.

“We must have deliberate plans for the agricultural sector- Our manifesto is clear on our agenda for agriculture and we have put in place several interventions in coffee, sugar, pyrethrum, avocado, maize, etc, plans for market expansion for our local produce,” he stated.

He revealed plans to convert idle land under the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS), and prison land for food production use.

Further, he said the fertilizer programme will be sustained to double production per acreage, noting that Kenya should soon stop importing maize.

“I plan to ensure we don’t import food to Kenya. I don’t want us to ever gain import maize. Next year should be the last. From 2025 we should not import any,” he said.

“We can double our production per acre by using the correct seeds and applying enough fertilizer for better harvest. The difference is to increase the amount of fertilizer used,” he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to solving mechanization challenges, mentioning the plan to have enough tractors in every part of Kenya.

The President noted that his government has resolved to involve the religious community and civil society in the running of health facilities in the country for better management so that issues are resolved in good time.

Dr Ruto also cautioned politicians against engaging in unnecessary wars with religious leaders. “Let us listen to our spiritual leaders so that we understand what they are saying so that we can move forward together,” he said.

Politicians who spoke threw their weight behind the Head of State saying he had all it takes to offer solutions to problems bedeviling the nation of Kenya.

“We have complete confidence in Ruto. Mount Kenya is William Ruto’s bedroom and everything is in order,” said Senator Methu.

Kiambaa MP Njuguna Wanjiku expressed confidence in Dr Ruto’s presidency and leadership, saying he was putting in place the right policies and interventions for the challenges facing the country.

“Kenyans are blessed to have him as President at such challenging economic times. He came into power when the economy was also ready bad and we should be patient with him and give him time. Even a farmer after sowing has to be patient before harvest,” he stated.

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar said Dr Ruto is President at the right time. "There couldn't have been a better person to steer the turbulent economic times. He has been able to hold the country together through it all," he stated.



















