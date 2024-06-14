President Ruto secures Algeria's support for Raila Odinga's AUC job bid

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to chair the Africa Union Commission (AUC) received a major boost after Algeria pledged to back him.

President William Ruto who is currently attending the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy secured the support of the Northern African country, during a sideline meeting with Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Dr Ruto through his X handle, formerly Twitter, announced the breakthrough after he met with his Algerian counterpart.

“I have held a discussion with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy has pledged support for Kenya’s Africa Commission chairmanship bid,” stated President Ruto.

Consolidating the Northern region which also plays a vital role in determining who will occupy the AUC seat slated for February next year, is a major achievement for Mr Odinga.

Dr Ruto affirmed that Kenya and Algeria hold a similar position on reforms of the Africa Union and International Financial Architecture that seek to create equity and inclusion.

The guaranteed support by the Algerian president comes in handy after Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo also vowed to rally behind Mr Odinga's candidature.

Dr Ruto indicated that Kenya was grateful to the government of Algeria for its support for the agricultural sector, especially through the provision of fertiliser.

“We are also thankful to Algeria for her financial support for the Kenya-led UN Security mission for Haiti,” he stated.

Dr Ruto has backed Mr Odinga’s continental bid and his administration has already formed a joint secretary to lead the campaigns.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa have also thrown their weight behind Mr Odinga’s candidature.

Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) who also doubles as the minister for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, recently held a joint press conference with Mr Odinga indicating that he would officially present his papers for the seat at the end of the month.