President Ruto: NYS recruits should learn how to handle guns

President William Ruto has ordered the inclusion of basic firearms training for National Youth Service (NYS) recruits. This, he said, will ensure that they can defend the country when needed and take part in security operations.

Speaking Monday as he graced the graduation ceremony of recruits at the NYS college in Gilgil, Nakuru, he directed the Public Service and Human Capital Development Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to work with the Defence Ministry to ensure that their paramilitary training includes a basic course in firearms.

“The Minister responsible for NYS (CS Muturi) who is here with me should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior further the initiative to ensure that paramilitary training will include a basic course in firearms...to make sure they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” he said.

At least 14,692 recruits graduated from the college which is marking its 88th graduation since inception.

In his speech, the president reiterated his government’s commitment to transforming NYS.

“The NYS remains indispensable to our efforts to enhance public service delivery and national security. The government has upheld its commitment to recruit significant numbers of servicemen and women into the Kenya Defence Forces and has ensured job placements for NYS graduates both locally and abroad,” said Dr Ruto.

Use NYS for environmental conservation

President Ruto further outlined the government’s plan to use NYS in environmental conservation efforts through the greening Kenya Initiative, which he said will be key in the government's ambitious plan of planting 10 billion trees by the year 2032.

In the plan, Dr Ruto said NYS will be supervising the cohort of young people that will soon be recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani initiative.

“The NYS will be supervising young people that we will be recruiting shortly under our climate works Mtaani Initiative that will bring more youths into the space of greening Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.

He directed all security agencies to give priority to NYS graduates in their recruitment.