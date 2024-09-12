President Ruto heads to Germany for two-day official tour

President William Ruto will Thursday evening depart to Germany for a two-day official visit, to ink job deals among other engagements.

The visit marks the second overseas trip in under two weeks, and the third since the youth-led anti-government protests rocked the country, grounding the Head of State for more than a month.

According to State House, the visit is expected to yield substantial benefits for Kenyans, particularly in the areas of employment, education, and economic development.

The Head of State also hopes to strengthen the over 60-year relationship between Nairobi and Berlin.

“During his visit, President Ruto will engage in several high-profile activities expected to yield real, tangible, and immediate benefits to the people of Kenya,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said.

The visit will feature several high-stakes engagements including bilateral discussions with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“These meetings will focus on deepening cooperation on areas of mutual interest including green energy and climate action; digital cooperation; trade and investment; skills development and labour; and regional and international peace and security,” explained the State House spokesperson.

Dr Ruto is also expected to attend this year’s Germany’s Citizens’ Festival (Bürgerfest), themed "Pamoja – Stronger Together." The festival presents a unique platform for showcasing Kenya’s rich cultural heritage to the German public and solidifies Kenya's role in fostering cultural exchange. Furthermore, the spokesperson explained that Kenya has been honored as the profile partner country for the event – the first time a non-European nation has been granted this recognition.

The festival will significantly raise the visibility of Kenyan culture in Germany while fostering greater appreciation and understanding while promoting tourism and cultural exchanges.

In the last financial year, Kenya attracted 81,359 German tourists compared to 66,064 in the previous year marking a 23.2 per cent growth. This festival, therefore, “presents an opportunity to further grow German tourist arrivals in the country,” State House said.

While in Germany, President Ruto will sign a “Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreementbetween Kenya and Germany”, a deal that aims to establish a framework for cooperation on critical areas such as labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, and employment opportunities for Kenyans. The agreement also addresses the welfare of employees and streamlines the process for readmission and return of citizens.

Additionally, President Ruto will participate in a CEO’s Forum alongside leading German business figures, including top executives from companies like Mercedes Benz, YouTube, and AIDA Cruises. The forum seeks to promote increased trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.