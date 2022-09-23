President Biden hosts Ruto, Rachel in US

President William Ruto on Thursday, September 22, 2022, met US President Joe Biden during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America.

President Ruto was photographed with First Lady Rachel Ruto to his left and President Biden to his right.

The president said that the two countries will work together to ensure that Africa prospers.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa,” said Dr Ruto.

With Rachel at a reception hosted by the @POTUS during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York. pic.twitter.com/lbmKma9CCq — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 22, 2022

The Head of State also revealed that the photo was taken during a reception that was hosted by President Biden.

Earlier, the Kenyan president met the United States Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken where the two pledged to advance strategic partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

This comes just a day after President Dr Ruto took his bottom-up economic model to UNGA and which was also embraced by President Biden.

Building Back Better

In his maiden speech at the assembly, President Ruto said he fully supports the “Building Back Better” initiative "which is the universal rallying call to incorporate lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic in a better way to recover from its shock."

He further asked the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral lenders to extend new reliefs for debt-burdened African countries to allow them to recuperate from multiple economic shocks.

Dr Ruto said heavily indebted countries “run the risk of losing development gains due to the shocks inflicted by the pandemic and associated disruptions.”

“I call upon global financial institutions and the international community to take urgent measures and release all existing financial instruments to provide much-needed additional liquidity and secure better fiscal space for developing countries like Kenya,” he said.