Power blackout: Electricity restored in most areas

Kenya Power has restored power to sections of the country following the nationwide blackout that commenced on Friday, August 25, at 10 pm, grinding Kenya to a halt, including an embarrassing case in which East Africa’s busiest hub, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, was greatly affected.

The company attributed the blackout to a system disturbance that resulted in a loss of power supply across various regions.

“We are working in collaboration with teams from all involved sector partners to facilitate speedy restoration of power supply in the shortest time possible,” the utility firm said in a statement.

Also read: Consumers call for second power supplier after nationwide outage

In its statement, Kenya Power acknowledged the system disturbance and assured the public that it was working to expedite the restoration of power supply.

The company expressed regret for any inconveniences caused by the blackout and pledged to provide regular updates to keep Kenyans informed of progress.

By Saturday morning, Kenya Power announced that the electricity supply had already been restored in the Mount Kenya Region.

The statement also mentioned that JKIA had its power supply reinstated.

Initial findings suggested that a fault in one of the generation plants was the cause of the power outage.

The Kenya Power statement further disclosed that power had been successfully restored in other key locations within the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

A spot check by Nation.Africa journalists spread across the country showed that power had also been restored in Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyamira, Meru, Migori and Vihiga.

Those in Machakos, Makueni, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu reported that the power was not back yet.

Prior to the nationwide blackout, Kenya Power had issued a statement detailing planned maintenance-related power outages in Bungoma County.

Also read: Saturday evening nationwide blackout leaves millions without power

The affected areas in Kakuywa were listed, and the outage was intended to last the whole of Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Locations such as Mwalimu House in Webuye, Munyikana, Malaha, Kituni Sirisia, Lugulu, Misikhu, Namarambi Junction, West Kenya Weigh Bridge, and Makuselwa were among those listed.

Additional areas affected included Sulungai, Wabukhonyi, Kamakuywa, Misemwa, Kamusinde, Maeni, Kaptama, Chesamisi, Kaboywa, Kaptetelio, Kongiti, and adjacent customers.

The power outage highlights the importance of maintaining and upgrading the national electrical grid to ensure reliable energy distribution.