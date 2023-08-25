Passengers stranded at JKIA as major power blackout hits the country

Passengers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were stranded in darkness for at least two hours as Kenyans reported power outages across the country including in Nairobi, Rift Valley, Mt Kenya and Western Kenya regions on Friday night, August 25.

According to a passenger who spoke to Nation.Africa, there was no electricity at the country's main international airport from 9.45pm until around 11.50pm.

Processes including immigration and baggage handling at JKIA were paralysed during the blackout.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen apologised for the situation at JKIA as he promised to meet with the facility's management on Saturday morning.

“I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness,” he wrote on his official social media channels.

Passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport stranded in darkness. Photo credit: Courtesy | Patrick Githinji

“I will be announcing the decision we will make tomorrow 9am at JKIA after a meeting with the leadership of the airport. Once again I am sorry.”

In a statement, Kenya Power confirmed that they are: “experiencing a power outage in parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to these areas.”