Porkies club owner Paul Boiyo, his 5 employees sentenced to 15 years in prison for MP murder

Porkies Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo and his five employees have been sentenced to serve 15 years imprisonment each for murdering former Juja MP George Thuo.

In her sentence, Lady Justice Roselyn Korir said all the accused and the probation officers had recommended a non-custodial sentence. She, however, said the law provides for penal consequences for offenders.

She noted that Boiyo had commenced a reconciliation process with the deceased's family.

"The law encourages and promotes the spirit of reconciliation. This spirit brings together two families of the deceased victim and the accused," said Justice Korir.

She observed that even though the prosecution called for a severe custodial sentence, the court would not lose sight of the period the accused had spent in custody.

Justice Korir noted that the case had lasted for 11 years from 2013-2024.

She directed the accused to spend one year less. The sentence was further reduced by two months.

So each person will spend 18 and 10 months.

"Considering the probation officer's report and the mitigation of the accused l order each of the accused persons to serve 15 imprisonment each," ruled Justice Korir.

The widow of the slain MP earlier urged the court to ensure the crime doesn't go unpunished.