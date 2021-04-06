Women dare to dream in tough battle for Bonchari

Teresa Bitutu, Mary Sally Keraa, Margaret Gesare Nyabuto

Ms Teresa Bitutu, former Kisii Woman Rep Mary Sally Keraa and Ms Margaret Gesare Nyabuto. They are contesting in the May 18 Bonchari parliamentary seat by-election

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Three women who are contesting the Bonchari parliamentary seat in the May 18 by-election will be trying to beat the odds and pull a surprise in the male-dominated race.

