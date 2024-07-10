Wiper kicks out Farah Maalim as NCIC summons him over remarks on anti-Ruto demos

Wiper Democratic Movement– Kenya has declared total war on its deputy party leader Farah Maalim over his recent comments on handling of anti-government protests that saw demonstrators storm and take over Parliament.

Mr Maalim, the Daadab MP, was captured in a video clip, which has since denied, saying that he would have taken some of the most drastic and punitive measures against the protesters, including mass killings, because their actions amounted to a coup attempt.

He allegedly made the comments in his native Somali language but on Tuesday, he dismissed the clip as “doctored”.

But his party is having none of it.

On Wednesday, the top organ of the party led by Kalonzo Musyoka resolved to kick out Mr Maalim, saying he had failed to uphold Wiper’s ideals.

The party's National Executive Council (NEC) also called for the de-whipping of the MP from all leadership posts in Parliament, including speaker's panel.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses the press at the party's headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, on July 10, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The MP is among those who went against the party’s direction and voted "Yes" for the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that has so far been withdrawn.

“The NEC recommends expulsion from the party to the National Delegates Convention-the supreme organ of the party,” Wiper Party’s Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla said.

Mr Maalim's fate will be felt by three other leaders whose conduct the council found wanting.

They include Doris Donya Toto, Kisii Women Rep, John Okano Bwire, Taita Taveta MP, and Nominated MP Abubakar Ahmed.

They were faulted for defying the party’s direction on the Finance Bill 2024. They voted "Yes" for the bill with the exception of Ms Donya, who abstained from voting.

“They have repeatedly gone against the party position. The four received invitations to attend today’s NEC meeting. They all failed to attend and have not offered their apologies. Their cases have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee,” she said.

This came as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned the deputy National Assembly speaker over the utterances.

In a statement, the commission said the utterances were likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya contrary to the law.

“Hon Farah Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the aforementioned ongoing investigations,” the commission said.

“He is to appear before the commission this Thursday, 11th July 2024, at 11am at its offices on the 17th Floor, Britam Tower, Hospital Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi. Failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time, is an offense as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act.