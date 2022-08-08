Win for UDA as Court of Appeal suspends use of manual register

UDA scored a win on Monday evening after the Appellate court temporarily suspended a decision directing IEBC to use manual register concurrently with the electronic register, pending the determination of an appeal the party has filed.

The bench of three judges stated that the electoral body will use the directions in the case by NASA in 2017 where the court ordered that IEBC to use the printed register of voters only in instances where the KIEMS kits completely fail with no possibility of repair or replacement.