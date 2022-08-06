William Ruto: Mobilise kith and kin to vote for Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his campaigns to Laikipia, Nakuru and Nyandarua counties where he urged residents to back his State House bid.

Dr Ruto held rallies in Nakuru city, Nanyuki, Nyahururu,Ol Kalou and Kinangop in what is seen as a bid to counter the gains of his rival Raila Odinga in the region.

In Nakuru city centre, Dr Ruto urged residents to mobilise their friends, relatives and neighbours to support his bid.

The DP, whose convoy snaked through Kenyatta Avenue to the CBD, was given a rousing welcome by thousands.

“I am here to humbly ask for your support and prayers. Please vote for us to address the high cost of living in Kenya,” he said.

“We started our journey of uniting this country from Nakuru. I have seen signs of Kenya Kwanza winning. We will not betray the spirit of uniting Kenyans. We will bring all the communities together in building this country.”

Nakuru has 1.05 million registered voters, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, making it a significant bloc.

While in Nyahururu, Dr Ruto asked the youth to vote for Kenya Kwanza overwhelmingly.

“To the young people of Nyahururu and Kenya, we have a marshal plan for creating employment opportunities. We will invest in various industries, including in agro-processing,” he said.

“Be wise when you vote next week.”

The Kenya Kwanza coalition presidential candidate said he would emerge victorious in the election, accusing the “deep state” and the “system” of helping Mr Odinga.

“I am the Deputy President of Kenya and I know what ‘deep state’ is, I know what ‘system’ is. You are being fooled. It is not the deep state or the system that will determine the outcome of the election. Citizens will,” he said in Nyahururu.

The DP added that voters must make informed decisions on Tuesday next week.

“I plead with the people of Laikipia to walk with us. We want to form the government and revive the economy, create jobs and improve living standards,” he said.

Dr Ruto, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) talked of a scheme by the state to interfere with the elections.

Others at the rallies were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, former area governor Joshua Irungu.

Mr Gachagua said the government is using chiefs and their assistants to buy national identity cards from young people at Sh1,000 a piece.

“We have been into every corner of this country and Kenyans have decided that their next president is William Ruto,” the Mathira MP said.

“We warn the state against plans to use chiefs and administrators to disrupt the election. Do not be scared as we will win comfortably.”

Mr Gachagua said Interior PS Karanja Kibicho is the mastermind of a scheme to incite communities in the Rift Valley against one another.

“We know Kibicho has hatched a plot to fuel animosity in the Rift Valley. I heard that you (Kibicho) want to talk to me. You are the same people who removed Ruto’s allies from government positions and destroyed the economy,” he said.

Mr Nyoro said Kenya Kwanza is against “the violence government agents are planning”.

The convoy then headed to Ol Kalou and Kinangop.

The DP and his team told locals that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders have no development agenda.

“Our opponents have already sensed defeat and are very uneasy. That is why they are coming up with opinion polls in their favour. We have a great plan to form an all-inclusive government,” Dr Ruto said.

Mr Wetang’ula also talked of the plot to cause chaos on voting day.

“Kenya Kwanza is aware of those plans. I call on our supporters to cast their votes for Ruto and be vigilant,” the Bungoma senator said.

Mr Ichung’wa said Mt Kenya is solidly behind of Dr Ruto.

“People of Mt Kenya will not be influenced by chiefs and other administrators to vote for a particular person. They will make independent decisions,” he said.

Mr Nyoro accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i of intimidating state officers and making them buy out voters.

Dr Ruto said Mr Odinga is being sponsored by corrupt individuals and organisations.

“Those who sponsoring him don’t have the interests of Kenyans at heart. Stop lying to Kenyans that you are capable of addressing their issues as you are a project of certain individuals,” he said.