Why President Ruto's UDA has reached out to China's Communist Party

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has reached out to China’s ruling party to transform itself into a formidable political outfit.

UDA is seeking funding to the tune of Sh1 billion from the Chinese party to support its political activities.

The party is also seeking the support of the Communist Party of China to build its official and permanent party headquarters on a piece of land that they have already procured in Nairobi.

On Friday, UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala received a delegation of the Communist Party of China officials at the party's headquarters along Ngong Road.

The officials were led by Jiang Xinzhi, the Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference since 2023.

Mr Malala said UDA has organised a delegation of top party officials who will travel to China in May to benchmark on the best tips for strengthening the political party.

Strong party structures

“We have had an elaborate discussion on the importance of exchange programs between both political parties and we have agreed that in May when we have the inaugural visit of UDA to the party," Malala said.

"We will not only limit the elected leaders and party officials only but also the members of the secretariat to build their capacities and become better people in party affairs,” he added.

Chinese Communist Party Executive deputy head of organisation department Jiang Xinzhi (left) with UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala in Nairobi on March 15, 2024.

Mr Malala also reiterated UDA's commitment to building strong party structures.

“We have held discussions with our colleagues from the Communist Party who have shared their ideology as a vibrant political party. We have given them a challenge that we will surpass the 70 years that they have ruled in China,” Mr Malala said.

Grassroots elections

Meanwhile, Mr Xinzshi said UDA party can only realise that goal if its members are united in pursuing their ideologies and principles.

“It is also important to have competent party officials and members. As long as party members are united in thinking, will and action, the ruling party can grow from strength to strength,” he said.

The visit by the Community Party officials comes at a time UDA is preparing to hold its grassroots elections.

Party members have however raised concerns over the lack of preparedness of the party for the elections.

Several activities including the procurement of the voting materials and registration of members have not been carried out.

A meeting scheduled to take place in February 2024 to decide on the grassroots elections did not take place.