Johana Ng’eno

Why installation of Johana Ng’eno as Kipsigis elder is causing jitters in Rift Valley

Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno being installed as a Kipsigis community elder and spokesperson in Kipsinge in Sotik Constituency, Bomet County on March 28, 2024.
 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipsinge is the same place Ruto was installed in a similar manner 19 years ago.
  • Installation has a bearing on 2032 succession politics in President Ruto’s backyard.

