Why installation of Johana Ng’eno as Kipsigis elder is causing jitters in Rift Valley

Last week’s installation of Emurrua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno as an elder of the Kipsigis community, the largest Kalenjin sub-tribe, has thrown succession politics in the Rift Valley region into a spin.

In what is believed to be a quest for political blessings amid a sustained pushback by the likes of Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, the coronation is sure to rattle the region’s political bigwigs.

The traditional ceremony in Bomet’s Kipsinge village is set to thrust Mr Ngeno into the forefront of the region’s politics.

Kipsinge is the same place President William Ruto was installed in a similar function and manner 19 years ago while he was part of the ODM Pentagon group.

The installation has a bearing on the 2032 succession politics in the President’s backyard.

Mr Augustine Kipsige Langat, who presided over the ceremony, played up Mr Ngeno’s new role as a spokesperson for the Kipsigis community, urging him to champion their rights in all spheres.

“We have installed you as a Kipsigis elder and spokesperson. The onus is on you now to champion the rights of the community in all forums; socially, politically and in development,” said Mr Langat.

Elder Richard Koech clarified that Mr Ngeno’s installation was specific to the Kipsigis, underscoring President Ruto’s overarching leadership within the broader Kalenjin community.

Mr Ngeno expressed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities bestowed upon him by the elders, emphasising his dedication to uniting community members.

He also called for an end to political discord.

“The recent heckling in a presidential function was uncalled for, disrespectful and should never recur. As leaders and a people, we should exercise restraint when we do not agree on positions taken by others,” said the MP. “While we have our own competitions as politicians ... we are all united behind President Ruto in development and those claiming we are dividing people have failed to read the signs of time.”

Political tensions have been simmering in the region, with Mr Murkomen and Mr Cheruiyot on one side and Mr Ngeno and Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok on the other.

Mr Murkomen and Mr Cheruiyot have dismissed the kingpin debate as a distraction from developmental issues.

“It is unfortunate that instead of holding meetings to chart the way forward on development, they are seeking to be appointed as kingpins, which does not make sense at all. Why are some people hungry for power? Political bickering should be avoided by leaders from Rift Valley and the country, and instead rally behind President Ruto for development to the benefit of the people,” said Mr Murkomen recently in Bomet town.

But Prof Barchok and Mr Ngeno have accused Mr Murkomen of neglecting the region’s development needs and engaging in divisive politics.

“Succession politics should be put on the back burner as we have Dr Ruto not only as the President of this country but the torch-bearer in all political matters,” Mr Cheruiyot said in Trans Mara.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has also stated that the succession politics should not arise as there is the 2027 general election to deal with.