Who is Sakaja Koskei? Embattled senator asks as he defends papers

Beleaguered Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has insisted that he has a valid degree certificate from Team University in Uganda, which he attained in 2016.

At the same time, Mr Sakaja has stated that the names used in the petitions are not his.

In a replying affidavit to four complaints, the senator, who is seeking to be Nairobi Governor, says he graduated from the Ugandan university on October 16, 2016.

He also says the petitioners omitted the page bearing his name in the 2016 graduation booklet.

Nefarious goals

"Complainants’ wild allegations to the effect that l did not graduate from Team University are factually hollow and unfounded. For nefarious goals, the complainants have fraudulently omitted relevant pages in the graduation booklet that bear my graduation credentials," the senator states in a replying affidavit filed before the IEBC committee.

Mr Sakaja also says his name is Sakaja Johnson Arthur and not Sakaja Koskei Johnson.

"I have never been known, identified or addressed by a name Sakaja Koskei Johnson in any manner whoever associated to in one of the complainants herein," says the senator.

"The person referred in the suit is not myself by any means or imaginary stretch. However, the person cited as Sakaja Koskei Johnson in the suit is a complete stranger to the election for the position of Governor Nairobi City County general elections on August 9, 2022," he states.

Mr Sakaja also states that his qualifications and academic papers are not in doubt having been affirmed through a lawful process.