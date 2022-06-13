Sakaja degree: IEBC asks Nairobi Senator to defend his academic papers

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is facing four petitions seeking to bar him out from the city’s gubernatorial race, has been allowed to file evidence in all of them by noon today (Monday).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaris Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee chaired by Mr Titus Tiego granted a plea by Mr Sakaja’s lawyer, Mr Adrian Kamotho, to be given more time to respond to the petitions.

“I urge this tribunal to give me more time to file a formal application seeking to have one of three members of the IEBC tribunal recuse himself and also to answer the allegations filed against Mr Sakaja,” Kamotho pleaded.

There are four petitions have been filed against the senator seeking to have his clearance revoked on various grounds, including lack of educational qualifications.

The tribunal has also issued an order consolidating all the four petitions and directed the returning officer and the complainants to file their responses by close of business tomorrow.

The consolidated petitions will be heard June 15 starting from 2pm.