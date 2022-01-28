Simon Mungai

Simon Mungai on his farm in Mirangine, Nyandarua County.

| Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

What I have learnt on sheep rearing 

NMG logo

By  Richard Maosi

What you need to know:

  • Mungai traces his love for sheep to 2006, when he was rearing the Red Maasai breed.
  • He later invested Sh30,000 on buying Merino sheep first, before switching to Hampshire.

Miiri is a quiet village in Mirangine, Nyandarua County, characterised by a dense vegetation cover and good weather patterns that make potato and maize thrive

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.