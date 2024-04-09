William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi

We're not folding to join UDA, Musalia Mudavadi's ANC says

President William Ruto with Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi at the National Executive retreat in Lake Naivasha Resort on February 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mudavadi is reportedly seeking to disband ANC ahead of the 2027 polls.
  • President Ruto has made it clear that he intends to turn UDA into a political behemoth.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How to adopt a child in Kenya

  2. PREMIUM Adoption: The 11 key steps before you get the child

    child adoption

  3. PREMIUM Revealed: How NCPB contacted distributors in fake fertiliser probe

    Josiah Kariuki

  4. PREMIUM Sh653m NSSF's idle fees returns to haunt Chinese firm