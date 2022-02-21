Wanjigi not listed as ODM delegate in Nairobi, says party official

The Raila Odinga-led ODM party has warned presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi to desist from claiming to be a bona fide delegate.

In a terse statement issued Monday, the party insists that the businessman is just an ordinary life member of ODM.

The move comes after Mr Wanjigi's appearance on a Sunday news bulletin on NTV where he said he is an ODM delegate from Nairobi.

However, in a swift rejoinder, Makadara MP and ODM party chairman in Nairobi George Aladwa dismissed the claim.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to businessman Jimi Wanjigi on NTV last night claiming that he is an ODM delegate from Nairobi. Whereas Jimi Wanjigi is listed as a life member of ODM, I can hereby confirm that the said Jimi Wanjigi is not listed as delegate from Nairobi County,” said Mr Aladwa.

“This is therefore to caution one Jimi Wanjigi to desist from claiming to a legitimate delegate when he is just an ordinary and life member of the party,” he added.

He explained that Mr Wanjigi’s name does not appear in the list of delegates for the party domiciled with the National Elections Board (NEB).

“I have checked the list of delegates and I have not found his name either from the polling centre, ward, branch or county level,” he said.

Mr Aladwa added that Mr Wanjigi’s name also does not appear in the party’s list of delegates from the polling centres to the branches and county coordinating team submitted to the NEB in preparation for the upcoming national delegates convention slated for this weekend.