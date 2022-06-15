Wajackoyah’s to-do list if he wins presidential race

Although he is an absolute outsider in the presidential race, Prof George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party has been attracting plenty of attention with a platform emphasising legalisation of marijuana as the answer to Kenya’s economic woes.

The former exile has added excitement to the campaigns with his outlandish proposals, campaign rallies that are more of reggae concerts, and signature headgear and attire that belie his 63 years.

Prof Wajackoyah, who also has a woman running mate in Ms Justina Wangui, also promises to promote snake farming, claiming there is a huge market for the meat in China. His projections on the amount of money to be earned from commercial marijuana exports for both recreational and medical use are, however, rather dodgy, claiming that Kenya’s Sh10 trillion national debt will be paid out in a year.

Smoke a joint

In his first day in offices he promises to smoke a joint in State House, even before the necessary legislation decriminalising bhangi farming and consumption.

He also promises to suspend parts of the Constitution and rule by decree for six months.

In his first 100 days, in sync with Dr Ruto, he promises to close the Naivasha dry port, and in addition halt the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). He will also impose the death penalty for corruption and on assault on women.

By closing the dry port and SGR, he claims, thousands of jobs for Mombasa youth will be secured, and transporters that lost business will thrive again.

Ouko murder

The one-time policemen who claims he fled the country in 1992 after uncovering evidence linking senior government officials to the assassination of Foreign Minister Robert Ouko, promises all police officers a vehicle each, a re-designed uniform and a salary increase.