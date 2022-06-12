'Ganja president' Wajackoyah taps Jaymo Ule Msee as spokesperson

Wilson Muirani Gathoni, popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee will now manage communication matters for Roots Party of Kenya following his appointment on Sunday as party’s official spokesperson and head of media.

In a press statement to newsrooms, Professor George Wajackoyah and Adam Kadernani, the secretary general, expressed confidence in Mr Muirani's ability, noting that he is experienced in media matters.

“Jaymo Ule Msee has vast experience in media, digital marketing and political campaign strategy. Further, he holds a degree in political science and economics from the University of Nairobi," read the statement.

“His experience and credentials are an asset to Roots Party as he is aligned to the ideology of Roots Party and Kenya at large and fully supports the Roots Party presidential candidate together with the running mate,” added the statement.

On his Facebook page, Mr Muirani accepted the appointment, and promised to achieve help the party achieve victory.

“It is with utmost humility that I accept the appointment as the Roots Party spokesperson and Head of Media. I truly thank Prof Wajackoyah, our running mate Justina Wamae and our party officials for having faith in me to serve in our party to ensure we get a resounding victory on August 9. It’s time for our generation to make the right choices,” he said.