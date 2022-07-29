Waihiga defends IEBC readiness for August 9 polls

Agano party presidential candidate David Mwaure has defended the electoral agency, saying it has satisfactorily shown that it is ready to deliver a free and fair election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) called a meeting with the four presidential candidates to clarify the printing of parallel results declaration forms.

But speaking in Meru town on Friday, Mr Mwaure said the meeting called by the IEBC was unnecessary.

"Those complaining are the same ones who took part in the contentious elections of 2007. My opponents should give the IEBC room to do its job. IEBC has clearly explained itself on the use of technology and manual register. No one should think about rigging the election," he said.

Mr Mwaure, who was with his running mate Ruth Mucheru, said Kenyans were keen to install new leadership.

He reiterated that his candidacy brings fresh ideas on how to fix runaway corruption in Kenya.

He said his rivals in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza have had a chance to lead but had failed to fix the challenges the country faces.

"We are promising to seal the loopholes of corruption and recover the money stashed in foreign accounts. This country is not poor but the problem is theft of public resources. Once we recover this money, we will be able to fix the economy and uplift out living standards," he said.

Mr Mwaure said his party has written to the United Nations to help Kenya recover Sh14 trillion of 'ill-gotten' money in foreign banks.

"Kenya needs new brooms because they sweep better. The difference between us and our competitors is that we are new in Kenyan politics. We are the only ones who have a clear plan on ending mismanagement and wastage of resources," Mr Mwaure said.

He also weighed in on Azimio candidate Raila Odinga's sentiments on religious freedoms, saying the Constitution does not elevate any religion.

"It is not true that … Christianity is elevated. The Constitution provides freedom of worship. My pledge is to involve religious leaders in governance by paying the clergy who undertake public service such as formalising marriage and conducting burial ceremonies," Mr Mwaure said.

He pledged to increase money sent to counties from the national government to more than 40 percent and devolve national planning to the village level.