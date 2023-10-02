Waiguru clinches CoG chair seat for second time

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been re-elected Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson unopposed, with Wajir County boss Ahmed Abdullahi picked to deputise her.

"The CoG chair in her second term now focuses on fully devolving functions and resources, increasing revenue allocation to counties, supporting counties in improving own source revenue, successful universal healthcare roll out, Agriculture value chains development, value addition and trade," a statement from her aide said.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi on April 27, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Other CoG committee chairpersons retained their positions except Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who vacated as Human Resources chairperson and was replaced with Nyeri's Mutahi Kahiga. Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti was also replaced as Trade chairperson by Susan Kihika of Nakuru.

Meanwhile, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has taken over from Tana River's Dhadho Godana as Security committee chairperson.

Make impeachment hard

The Council of Governors full council meeting held on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy | Council of Governors

Some of the issues governors issues want presented before the National dialogue committee include having similar provisions for impeachment as that of the President, in order to ensure that the impeachment process is not abused. They are also seeking to have provisions for recall of MPs be applied to them.