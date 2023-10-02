Waiguru clinches CoG chair seat for second time
What you need to know:
- Sakaja vacated as HR chairperson and was replaced with Nyeri's Kahiga.
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been re-elected Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson unopposed, with Wajir County boss Ahmed Abdullahi picked to deputise her.
"The CoG chair in her second term now focuses on fully devolving functions and resources, increasing revenue allocation to counties, supporting counties in improving own source revenue, successful universal healthcare roll out, Agriculture value chains development, value addition and trade," a statement from her aide said.
Other CoG committee chairpersons retained their positions except Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who vacated as Human Resources chairperson and was replaced with Nyeri's Mutahi Kahiga. Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti was also replaced as Trade chairperson by Susan Kihika of Nakuru.
Meanwhile, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has taken over from Tana River's Dhadho Godana as Security committee chairperson.
Make impeachment hard
Some of the issues governors issues want presented before the National dialogue committee include having similar provisions for impeachment as that of the President, in order to ensure that the impeachment process is not abused. They are also seeking to have provisions for recall of MPs be applied to them.
The CoG will also be seeking an increase of equitable share of revenue from the current 15 per cent to 45 per cent as well as delimitation of boundaries.