Voting opens in 8 electoral areas postponed on August 9

Voting has Monday morning opened in eight electoral areas, including the Mombasa and Kakamega governor races, in key elections that are acid tests for President-elect William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

IEBC officials confirm voters’ details at Tononoka Social Hall in Mombasa's Mvita Constituency as voting for governor kicked off in the morning on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The elections were postponed on August 9—the date of the General Election—after what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was ballot papers mix-up, and were again pushed forward on August 23 after the commission cited intimidation and harassment of its staff.

Voters queue to cast the ballots at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The polls being held today are Mombasa and Kakamega governor elections as well as MP races in Kacheliba (West Pokot County), Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County), and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

An IEBC official checks a voters biometric details as voting begins at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School polling station in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Also going to the polls today are voters in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency (Meru County), and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency, Nairobi County) to elect their members of the county assembly.

Election officials and agents inside Lwenya Primary School polling station in Ikolomani, Kakamega County wait for voters to arrive on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group