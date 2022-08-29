Voting opens in 8 electoral areas postponed on August 9

A voter casting her ballot at Mercy Njeri Primary School

A voter casting her ballot at Mercy Njeri Primary School on August 29, 2022 in Rongai Constituency parliamentary elections.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Voting has Monday morning opened in eight electoral areas, including the Mombasa and Kakamega governor races, in key elections that are acid tests for President-elect William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

Tononoka Social Hall, Mombasa governor poll

IEBC officials confirm voters’ details at Tononoka Social Hall in Mombasa's Mvita Constituency as voting for governor kicked off in the morning on August 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The elections were postponed on August 9—the date of the General Election—after what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was ballot papers mix-up, and were again pushed forward on August 23 after the commission cited intimidation and harassment of its staff.

Voters queue to cast the ballots at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School

Voters queue to cast the ballots at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County on August 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The polls being held today are Mombasa and Kakamega governor elections as well as MP races in Kacheliba (West Pokot County), Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County), and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

Voting Kacheliba Mixed Primary School polling station

An IEBC official checks a voters biometric details as voting begins at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School polling station in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County on August 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Also going to the polls today are voters in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency (Meru County), and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency, Nairobi County) to elect their members of the county assembly.

Lwenya Primary School polling station in Ikolomani, Kakamega

Election officials and agents inside Lwenya Primary School polling station in Ikolomani, Kakamega County wait for voters to arrive on August 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

While for the IEBC the test will be on their systems and logistics, for Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga, the polls will be a make-or-break moment to shore up their numbers in the National Assembly as well as establish dominance in the Council of Governors.

