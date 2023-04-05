Violence, destruction during third round of Azimio protests

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday emerged from his Capitol Hill offices for a third round of mass action, running into yet another violent exchange with the police on a day the capital city remained largely calm.

He had been holed up in a meeting with some of the opposition politicians and only emerged a few minutes past 1 pm.

Yesterday’s protests marked a failed attempt by the United States and religious leaders to have Mr Odinga and President William Ruto—who arrived in the country yesterday morning—into talks in the face of the risk of the country plunging into anarchy.

Police in riot gear forced Mr Odinga’s convoy to exit Mombasa Road into Imara Daima and through to Mukuru Kwa Njenga where he led thousands of supporters in demanding for electoral reforms and lowering of the current high cost of living.

There was heavy deployment of anti-riot police on major roads within the capital city, forcing Mr Odinga to yet again take his anti-government protests into the estates, this time within Embakasi South and Embakasi East

In his characteristic beige gear, Mr Odinga protested the heavy deployment of police but vowed to “liberate the country” from the current regime that he described as dictatorial.

Mr Odinga’s convoy was first tear-gassed at Kware police station, bringing to an end what was largely peaceful protests.

The police continued to lob tear gas at the surging crowd that was trying to make its way to Pipeline area onto Outering road. The police appeared to deploy more force in dispersing the crowd after Mr Odinga announced plans to lead supporters to the central business district.

Liberation songs

The protests, which were characterised by liberation songs and “Ruto must go” chants witnessed interesting scenes, with some tenants in highrise buildings poured water on the protesters to assist them deal with the tear gas.

While the government has in the last two protests managed to repulse the crowd from accessing the city centre, businesses have largely remained closed and streets deserted.

“Hata wakiweka askari ngapi, Azimio itapita. Tunaleta sauti ya ukombozi ya kukomboa Kenya kutoka utawala wa kiimla, utawala ya kimabavu, ya udanganyifu. Tunataka utawala safi, wakenya wanataka ukombozi (No matter how many police officers they deploy, Azimio will break through. We have to liberate the country from a dictatorial regime),” said Mr Odinga.

The third round of the ongoing protests started on a low pace. Police patrol in the city was not as heavy as last Monday. Apart from Embakasi, the city centre and other parts of Nairobi were largely calm save for Kibra and Mathare where dozens of youth engaged the police in running battles.

Mr Odinga has declared that the protests will be held twice every week until there is a stop to the ongoing recruitment of commissioners at the Independent Electoral Commission. He has also demanded that the government lowers the cost of living and the presidential election servers be opened for a forensic audit.

Earlier in the day, Kibra was largely calm. Many shops, however, remained closed. Toi market—a busy open-air market—remained deserted. Roads leading into the area that experienced violent protests last Monday were largely deserted with few public service vehicles operating.

Youth gathered in small groups said they did not know where the opposition leaders had planned to stage the protests.

Some minutes to noon, a sizeable number of youth engaged the police in running battles at Lindi area. The protesters lit a fire and barricaded the road. This forced the officers to lob tear gas to disperse the youth who in turn threw stones at the police. The battle lasted for about an hour before the youth were subdued.

In Mathare, women pleaded with the police not to lob tear gas into the estates as there were children present.

In Mr Odinga’s Nyanza backyard, the protests were characterised by drama, looting, vandalism and injuries.

Protesters in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, reportedly commandeered a police vehicle before the police took control. In a video that widely circulated on social media, the chanting youth hung on the vehicle as it was driven along the Kisumu-Kisii highway.

Rachuonyo South Sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira, however, dismissed this narrative. She said the vehicle was from an accident scene and was heading back to the station.

In Homa Bay town, a Form Three student narrowly escaped death after sustaining a gunshot injury in his head. The student, who said he was sent home for school fees, was shot in Shauri Yako area. Doctors at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital said he was in a stable condition. The hospital’s chief executive officer Peter Ogolla said the student was shot using a rubber bullet.

Injuries

In Kisumu, a Citizen TV cameraman was seriously injured while fleeing from rowdy protesters. Mr Dismas Nabiswa, who was covering the riot from a footpath at Nyamasaria, was injured after he missed a step and fell, breaking some of his ribs. He was rescued by boda boda operators who rushed him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) where he was treated before being transferred to Avenue Hospital.

His phone, camera and a LiveU video transmission gadget were damaged.

JOOTRH chief executive officer indicated that they received eight casualties, including four children, who suffered breathing problems.

At the Jua Kali area, some hooligans took advantage of the demonstrations to vandalise Jamia Supermarket along Nyerere Road. Police threw tear gas canisters at the rioters, injuring one person. During the incident, tens of shops caught fire, but it was put out by the county fire department.

Mr Hussein Hassan, the proprietor of the supermarket, estimated the loss at Sh13 million.

“Why would someone steal what I have worked so hard for? If this is a peaceful demonstration, why would they break into my property and loot my shop? This is very unfortunate and uncalled for yet the police were a few meters away and did not do anything to help,” said Mr Hassan.

In Siaya, the UDA party offices were burnt down after a mob overpowered police officers. The rioters carted away valuables and iron sheets used to fence the building in Karemo area.

In Vihiga County, boda boda operators thronged the streets protesting against the high cost of living. The protests were however confined to Hamisi.

While chanting “Ruto must go” the demonstrators said they are burdened by high prices of essential commodities.

In Kisii and Nyamira counties, hundreds of supporters poured into the streets for protests. Police in Kisii lobbed tear gas at protesters who gathered at Capital roundabout at around 3pm.