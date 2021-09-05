UKur Yatani fronts Upya party to back Uhuru Kenyatta's choice in 2022

National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani flanked by Northern Kenya Leaders’ Forum at the Serena Hotel, on September 2, 2021. They promised to work with President Kenyatta and his choice of successor in the 2022 elections. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • New party won’t field a presidential candidate in 2022 but will follow President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political direction, CS says.
  • Samburu County Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo said Upya Movement is a game changer for pastoralists.

Leaders from northern Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) have affirmed formation of the Upya Movement, a political group aimed at uniting pastoralists ahead of the 2022 General Election.

