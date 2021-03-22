Evans Kidero
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Tough moral test in an election of tainted aspirants

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The helicopter carrying the guest of honour landed to a crowd of anxious youths and ululations from villagers at Ringa in Kasipul Kabondo in Homa Bay County, bringing life to what could have been an ordinary Sunday morning.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of Covid

  2. Magufuli funeral: Dodoma changes tack after what happened in Dar

  3. PRIME Revealed: Why Covid deaths are spiralling

  4. Ethiopia says 'no serious' side-effects from Covid jab

  5. Over 1m candidates start KCPE exams

    KCPE exams 2021

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.