Tongaren MP Chikati appointed SG as Ford Kenya makes leadership changes

Ford Kenya party has moved to bolster its top leadership ranks as it looks to revamp and strengthen the party with eyes on upcoming by-elections.

The shakeup in the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula-led party comes amid merger calls within Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The move, coming ahead of grassroots voter registration, is considered an indication by the lion party that it will not be yielding to recent calls by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party secretary-general Cleophas Malala for affiliate parties within the ruling alliance to dissolve and merge with UDA.

Moving to inject fresh blood into the party’s leadership, Tongaren MP Dr John Chikati has been elected as the new secretary-general.

The first-term MP replaces former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa who was recently appointed as the new chief administrative secretary for water and sanitation. Dr Chikati will be deputised by Elizabeth Iminza.

Also Read: UDA dangles jobs as mega party plan takes shape

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka was elected first deputy party leader with Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi getting the nod as the second deputy party leader while in charge of policy and strategy, while Millicent Abudho is the third deputy party leader in charge of mobilisation.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga is the party’s chief whip, Michael Ruhu (chairperson), Margaret Sabina Wanjala (vice chairperson) while Joyce Cheruto is the deputy national vice treasurer.

Recently-elected Bungoma Senator David Wakoli will lead the party’s parliamentary group while Kanduyi MP John Makali will act as legal advisor.

A handing over ceremony for the new officials is slated for Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

The new SG made it clear that the Simba party will not be dissolved, but rather they will focus on reinforcing it with an immediate eye on upcoming by-elections where he said they will field candidates as it also eyes a major stake in the 2032 presidential elections.

The first term lawmaker said he is keen on elevating the party to new heights through extensive consultations, groundwork, networking, and lobbying to ensure every member feels included to contribute to the party's goals and objectives.

This as he affirmed his commitment to ensure that the party produces a presidential candidate who will lead the country in 2032.

“I want to promise the Ford Kenya Party that through their support, I will do what it takes to take the party from where my brother Chris left to another level so that at the end of the day the members and the country may feel our growth,” said Dr Chikati.

“As a Secretary General of the Simba party I will ensure that even in the coming by-elections across the country we field candidates and win the seats,” he said bullishly.

Dr Wamalwa said he could not continue to serve as the party's SG position as per the dictates of its constitution.

“I want to congratulate Dr Chikati, a seasoned politician and a bold, brave and development conscious person, and assure him of my support to ensure that our party is taken to greater heights,” he said.

Senator Wakoli exuded confidence that the new team will revitalise the party and increase its membership across the country.

He asked grassroots leaders to embrace the new leaders to help them rejuvenate the party through registration of new members.

Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi said as members they would like to see the party grow beyond Western region under the new officials making it visible across the country's 47 counties.

He called upon those who did not make it to the leadership positions to support the leaders who have been given leadership positions saying that not everybody could be a leader.