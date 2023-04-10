Race to replace Wamalwa as Ford-Kenya SG ignites divisions

Jostling for the position of secretary-general of Ford-Kenya has ignited sharp divisions in the party after the position fell vacant following the resignation of Chris Wamalwa.

Dr Wamalwa left the position after he was appointed the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

Two camps have emerged with some members throwing their weight behind Tongaren MP John Chikati while others feel Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi is best suited for the position since he hails from Trans Nzoia County, like Dr Wamalwa.

Those supporting Mr Wanyonyi said the lion party cannot have the party leader and the secretary-general both coming from Bungoma County yet the party has a vision of growing its tentacles in the whole country.

However, some members of the party claim the party’s leadership ought not to be defined by the geographical location of where the leaders hail. Margaret Wanjala, the party’s national vice treasurer and nominated MCA in Trans Nzoia County, dismissed those who have been vouching for the position to be retained in Trans Nzoia saying leadership is not defined by geographical location.

“We believe that Mr Chikati is better placed to steer this party to another level since he is vibrant. We call on other members to back him for the position,” said Ms Wanjala.

A group of party members, however, called on officials to set out a transparent way of filling the position where potential candidates are required to demonstrate the vibrancy and have a national appeal.

“We want whoever will be replacing Dr Wamalwa to be a national leader and not a villager who will be oscillating between Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties,” said Ken Juma, a member of the party’s youth league.

A number of the party’s sub-county chairmen in Trans Nzoia, led by Benson Simiyu, the chairman of Cherang’any sub-county, however, feel the Kwanza MP is well suited to fill the secretary-general position since he is serving his third term compared to Mr Chikati who is a first-timer.

“Honourable Wanyonyi can be trusted with this position unlike Honourable Chikati who only defected to Ford Kenya from UDA sometime before the last general election,” said Mr Simiyu.

Officials of the party in Trans Nzoia are calling for an overhaul of the Ford Kenya leadership to give the party some vibrancy.

They said there were no party activities taking place to popularise and strengthen Ford Kenya in its strongholds and other regions.

They also called on the party to extend an olive branch to its former members who defected to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the run-up to the 2022 general elections following ideological differences.