DP William Ruto
File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

To bolster his 2022 bid, Ruto goes after Moi-era tycoons in the Rift

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Justus Wanga  &  Onyango K'Onyango

After charming other regions to support his presidential cause, Deputy President William Ruto is now targeting influential President Daniel Moi-era businessmen, strategists and politicians in the race to succeed his boss.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.