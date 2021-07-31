Be my running mate, Kalonzo asks Raila

Wiper leader Kanlonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to join him as his presidential running mate in next year’s General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.