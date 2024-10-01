Tit for tat? Senator Maanzo now goes for Ruto with censure motion

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has filed a censure motion against President William Ruto at the Senate to discuss the conduct of the Head of State.

The lawmaker has accused Dr Ruto of failing to protect Kenyans from police killings, abductions, torture and enforced disappearances.

He argues that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Chairperson of the National Security Council, President Ruto has failed to protect Kenyans against police brutality.

Further, he has accused the president of stifling devolution by reducing financial allocation to counties and delaying disbursement of funds.

The delays, he says, has caused untold suffering to Kenyans who are sick because the Head of State has failed to devolve health and agriculture fully as required by Schedule 4 of the Constitution.

The senator further claims that the President has marginalised a section of Kenyans and continues to heighten tension among different segments of the Kenyan society.

Dr Ruto stands accused of failing to conduct proper public participation on key decisions, including introduction of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Social Health Authority (SHA) change of model for funding higher education, affordable housing, and the plan to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Indian firm Adani.

He argues that the above transgressions demean the high office of the President of the Republic of Kenya.