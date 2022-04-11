Test for William Ruto as number of independents rises in Rift

Deputy President William Ruto is facing a litmus test consolidating support in his North Rift backyard with rising revolt from a section of leaders seeking to control local politics.

The DP, who is seeking to succeed President Kenyatta, is facing rebellion from his Uasin Gishu political backyard, which is emerging as a battle ground for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and independent candidates ahead of the August General Election.

Unlike in the past few months when UDA enjoyed fanatical support in the region, the number of independent candidates eyeing various elective positions keeps rising in what political pundits attribute to fears of meddling in party primaries.

Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia are considered cosmopolitan and negotiated democracy has in the past been applied to attain ethnic balancing in sharing of elective positions.

Well-oiled campaign

In Uasin Gishu, businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki, who mounted a well-oiled campaign against outgoing Governor Jackson Mandago in 2017, has declared he will be taking a second stab at the seat.

“I’ve made sufficient preparations and I’m ready to battle it out with other aspirants for the seat,” he said.

Aspirants seeking the UDA party ticket for the seat include former ambassador Julius Bitok, Jonathan Bii, MP Caleb Kositany, Sarah Serem, Veska Kangogo and David Sing’oei. William Kirwa of Azimio La Umoja is also said to be in the race.

Defend positions

Lawmakers who will defend their positions as independents include Sila Tiren (Moiben) and Kesses MP Swarup Mishra.

Two lawmakers Janet Sitienei (Turbo) and William Chirchir Chepkut (Ainabkoi) were elected as independent candidates in the last General Election.

“I was a victim in 2013 where they tried to deny me a certificate. The same happened in 2017 and with the law curtailing party hopping, I thought it good to go as independent,” Mr Tiren said in a past interview.

Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza have intensified their rivalry for the Rift Valley votes.

Whereas the Azimio team are reaching out to community leaders and opinion shapers to bolster their political links in the region, Kenya Kwanza have been holding a series of rallies to consolidate support in the race to succeed President Kenyatta.

“The electorate should be allowed to exercise their democratic right in electing their leaders. Nobody should be intimidated and we’re ready to face off with our UDA opponents,” Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said.

Sell their manifesto

The outgoing governor will face off with Kipchumba Murkomen for the county Senate seat.

He disclosed that Azimio will field candidates in most elective posts in the region and promised to deliver at least 40 per cent of the region’s votes for presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“Everybody is free to sell their manifesto to the people and the electorate will decide who to elect. What we want is a peaceful campaign period,” Mr Tolgos said while maintaining that he was firmly in Jubilee Party.

The Kenya Kwanza team led by DP Ruto has held rallies in Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties to consolidate his support in the region.

‘Hunt votes for me’

During the rallies, the DP appealed to the electorate to vote for UDA candidates to lock out other alliances from the region.

“I’m requesting that you vote for me your people from my home-turf, organise them well. Everybody should hunt votes for me here at home. Secondly, I’m requesting you to strategise well here at home. Plan for MCA, MP, Woman Representative, Governor and Senator to be elected on UDA,” the Deputy President said.