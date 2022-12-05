Take me to court instead, Ruto tells Raila over planned mass action

President William Ruto has once again thrown gibes at Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his call for mass action.

He says the former Prime Minister should follow the lead of LSK President Eric Theuri who took him to court over the PS shortlist instead of calling for mass action.

Even after losing the case, said the Head of State, Mr Theuri did not take it in bad taste.

"It is not bad to take the government to court and my very good friend Eric Theuri did so recently over some appointments I did. If I lose, I will accept it," he said.

Dr Ruto also swatted claims that the Judiciary has gone to bed with the Executive, saying his many appearances at Judiciary functions should not be interpreted as such.