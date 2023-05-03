Subdued protests in Raila’s backyard

Barricaded roads, bonfires, traffic disruptions and injuries were reported as anti-government demonstrations rocked most parts of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard.

In Kisumu, scores, including police officers, were injured in violent encounters. This happened as unruly youths engaged the police in day-long running battles in Kondele, where they blocked the busy Kakamega road using boulders.

Earlier, the youths had attempted to storm the nearby Kondele Police Station but were repulsed by the officers. A police vehicle had its windscreen smashed by the protesters.

In Buddies, Nyalenda, police shot tear gas canisters at a motorcycle parked on the roadside, making it explode.

The situation was however calm in the central business district, the main bus terminus and the Jua Kali area, which have in the past been anti-government protest hotspots.

Most businesses remained closed and commuters were forced to walk long distances as public service vehicles kept off the roads. This saw boda boda operators make a killing.

Normal business

Alego Usonga, Bondo and Yala towns in Siaya County were calm, with businesses running normally, though matatus largely stayed off the roads.

“The furthest we can reach is Luanda town. Most of the passengers heading to Kisumu have had to postpone their journeys,” said Mr Michael Owino, a matatu operator in Siaya town. “The demonstrations in Kisumu have really hurt our business.”

In Ugunja town, some youths barricaded the Kisumu-Busia highway temporarily. Transport services were also paralysed in Homa Bay town, where supporters of Mr Odinga barricaded the Rongo-Homa Bay Road.

Unlike in past demonstrations when Azimio supporters would engage police in running battles in the town, yesterday was relatively peaceful, with no police officers in the streets.

At Homa Bay Police Station, a team of security officers were fully dressed in anti-riot gear, awaiting orders from their bosses. They, however, did not move out of the station.

Mr Ken Ouma, who works at a shoe shine stand, said he was finding it difficult to pay rent and take care of other bills.

“People are no longer coming to seek our services. I joined the demos to protest against my situation,” he said.

Cost of living

Mr Calvince Otieno, a boda boda rider, said he wanted the government to lower the cost of fuel.

In Vihiga County, residents took to the streets in Majengo and Mbale towns calling for the lowering of the cost of living. The demonstrations were largely peaceful.

Some of the demonstrators waved placards bearing anti-government messages. They complained about the high cost of living. Others called on President William Ruto to resign.

Some of the shop owners along the busy Kisumu-Kakamega highway closed their businesses as they feared the protests would turn violent.

Kisii remained entirely peaceful and businesses went on as usual. Only a few police officers were sighted in the town.

Mr Amos Ondieki, a taxi driver in the town, said they had agreed not to join protests because this would lead to the destruction of property and looting.

“Yes, life has become unbearable, but demonstrations normally turn chaotic and we suffer losses,” he said.