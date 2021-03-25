Raila Odinga
Storm in Uhuru camp as Raila's party kicks out Malala

By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • Malala accused of inciting violence against ODM supporters during the March 4 by-election in Matungu.
  • Wiper, ANC and Ford-K leaders have asked Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to reject the dismissal.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) yesterday kicked out Senate Deputy Minority Leader Cleophas Malala, dealing a blow on a coalition cobbled by President Uhuru Kenyatta to help campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

