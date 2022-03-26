Stop embarrassing yourself, William Ruto allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop embarrassing himself by playing partisan politics.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, who were on a campaign trail in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, asked residents to reject Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls.

Led by Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, the leaders claimed that Mr Odinga had outlived his usefulness and had no business to lead the country.

"The President should remain neutral if he wants to be respected. He should leave Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga to fight it out in the forthcoming presidential polls," said Mr Gachagua.

They accused President Kenyatta of misleading Kenyans to vote for Mr Odinga.

"We are asking the President to stop drumming up support for Odinga. The Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate can't be elected and the President should retire honourably and leave Kenyans to decide who will be their next president," said the Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Speaking at Kiamuthambi and Kiandieri markets, the leaders asked the residents to elect Deputy President William Ruto whom they said had the solution to the problems facing Kenyans.

"If (William) Ruto becomes president, the cost of food stuffs and fertilisers will go down. Dr Ruto is the only leader who can save Kenyans who are suffering due to the high cost of living," said Mr Gachagua.

Ms Waiguru called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers during the polls and vote for the deputy president.

"Dr Ruto will be the fifth president of Kenya and we should support him," said Ms Waiguru.

Former Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari who announced that he will be seeking to recapture his seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, appealed to residents to back him.

Earlier at Kiamuthambi, the rally was temporarily disrupted by youths who were chanting pro-Azimio la Umoja slogans.

They shouted at the Kenya Kwanza leaders, forcing them to cut short their speeches. It took the intervention of Ms Waiguru and Mr Gachagua to restore calm.

The leaders vowed to continue campaigning for the deputy president across the country. They said that only Dr Ruto could salvage the economy when he takes power.