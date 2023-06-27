We won’t stop Azimio rally at Kamukunji grounds this afternoon: Police

Police will not stop the Azimio coalition from holding a rally at Kamukunji grounds against the newly enacted Finance Act this afternoon, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei has said.

“They made requisite requests and they were granted. We are allowing the meeting to take place and there is no cause for alarm,” Mr Bungei told Nation.

The rally, dubbed "Kamukunji's People's Dialogue", is scheduled to start at 1pm after the coalition leader, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arrives from Poland.

It is designed to give coalition supporters a way forward after parliament passed the controversial Finance Bill, which was assented to by President William Ruto on Monday, making it a law.

The Bill sailed through parliament on Wednesday last week after the third reading by the chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and National Planning Committee, Kuria Kimani, meaning Kenyans will now have to dig deeper into their pockets to fund Kenya Kwanza government's first budget.

Mostly from the Opposition

At least 184 Kenya Kwanza MPs, apart from Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, supported the Bill, while 88 MPs, mostly from the Opposition, opposed it.

A day after the Bill was passed, Azimio co-principal Martha Karua said they would engage Kenyans on the way forward during a consultative meeting at Kamukunji grounds today.

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds next Tuesday, June 27 at 10am where the next course of action will be decided. This time there will be no difference. We believe in the end it is the people's voice that will prevail,” she said.

One of the options on the table for the coalition's fight against what it describes as the government's ignorance of the plight of the majority of already struggling Kenyans is the resumption of street protests, which were halted last month to pave the way for dialogue with the government.

The bipartisan talks have since stalled, with each party accusing the other of frustrating them.

The government has maintained that any form of lawlessness, including disruption of business, destruction of public and private property and looting during protests, will not be allowed.

Plurality of opinions

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki has maintained that Kenya is a democratic nation that respects the plurality of opinions and views on political, economic and social matters and has urged those who feel aggrieved by the outcome of the vote to seek redress through the courts.