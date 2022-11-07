State spent extra Sh130m on President Ruto swearing-in fete

Kenya's new President William Ruto and his wife Rachel at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, during his swearing-in ceremony.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taxpayers spent an extra Sh130 million on the swearing-in ceremony of President William Ruto, a report tabled in Parliament shows.

The Assumption of Office Committee, which planned the transfer of power from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dr Ruto said it spent a total of Sh330.7 million on the ceremony.

The Treasury had initially budgeted Sh200 million for the ceremony of Dr Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his election victory in September.

The committee said Dr Ruto, who was sworn in on September 13, had set a budgetary ceiling of Sh250 million for all the State events, marking the inauguration of Kenya’s fifth administration.

“However, on account of an unprecedented number of Heads of State and government and other high-level State foreign delegations that were attending the State ceremonies, the committee’s budget was reviewed upwards with the concurrence of President-elect to Sh330,714,647,” the committee said in a report to Parliament.

