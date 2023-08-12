State denying Nyanza cheap fertiliser, Azimio now claims

Opposition politicians have accused the national government of sidelining Nyanza region in the distribution of subsidised fertiliser.

In a statement, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the national government is deliberately trying to deny Nyanza residents the low-cost fertiliser being distributed to other farmers in the country ahead of the short rains.

“As farmers across the country prepare for the onset of the short rains, my office has received disturbing reports that point to a deliberate policy by the national government to deny Nyanza region the agricultural inputs being offered to farmers in other parts of the country,” he said.

“In particular, farmers in Siaya and Homa Bay counties, among others, fear that there may be a secret policy by the national government to deny them farm inputs, keep the region food insecure and subject residents to relief food distribution that serves a political purpose,” he added.

He further accused the government of delaying notifications to registered farmers to collect their subsidised fertiliser from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

Besides the delayed notifications, Mr Wandayi also accused the national government of using the Ministry of Agriculture to issue a silent directive that would delay the activation of vouchers for farmers in Siaya and Homa Bay, thereby preventing them from collecting the fertiliser.

“Further investigations in the region confirm that registered farmers are being prevented from collecting fertiliser because a purported directive from the Ministry of Agriculture’s State Department for Crop Development has not activated vouchers specifically for Siaya and Homa Bay counties. As a result, farmers from distant counties are collecting truckloads of fertiliser from NCPB depots in Nyanza while local farmers watch and wait in disbelief,” Mr Wandayi said.

The MP went on to say: “Nyanza needs fertiliser, seeds, tractors and other agricultural inputs that other regions get. Nyanza is Kenya. Nyanza pays taxes. We call on the people in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture to take immediate action to provide fertiliser and seeds to Nyanza farmers and stop this unjust discrimination.”

Last week, President William Ruto launched the second phase of the fertiliser subsidy programme. Farmers will now buy their bags at Sh2,500 down from Sh3,500.

“In anticipation of the coming short rains, the government has started distributing fertiliser to farmers across the country with the ultimate aim of providing 100,000 metric tonnes or two million 50kg bags at a subsidised price of Sh2,500,” he said.