Speculation rife that Shahbal could run as an independent

Businessman Suleiman Shahbal could trash his fledgling truce with Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and run as an independent candidate for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on August 9, the Nation has established.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga brokered a deal between the two aspirants last week, but things seem to have taken a dramatic twist after a series of “consultative meetings”.

Mr Shahbal has been holding consultations with his supporters since his decision to step down for Mr Nassir was announced, with many of his disgruntled followers pushing him to abandon the boardroom deal.

In the 2013 General Election, the businessman ran on a Wiper party ticket and lost to Governor Hassan Joho while in 2017, he unsuccessfully ran on a Jubilee ticket. Ms Selina Maitha, who was to be Mr Shabahl’s running mate, led supporters in urging the businessman to run as an independent.

“Your supporters are in pain because they see a saviour in you. We need you, don’t back off,” said Ms Maitha. During a meeting at the Tononoka Social Hall on Tuesday, Mr Shahbal’s supporters begged him to stay in the race.

“Why did Mr Odinga ask you to step down? You belong to the people. We have been slaves in this county. You must stand firm and man up. We are tired of hero worshipping in this country. Mombasa will not realise any developments,” said Ms Amina Mohammed, who is seeking to be the County Woman Rep.

Mr Shahbal later suggested on his Facebook page that “there’s no finishing line” in his bid to govern the tourist hub.

“I met with my ardent supporters and explained to them the reasons behind the decision I took over my gubernatorial bid. Once again, I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my supporters for standing with me since we started this journey 12 years ago. In the race to excellence, there is no finishing line,” he wrote.

Clearance certificates

Mr Shahbal has one week to make the decision on whether to window to run as an independent candidate.

At Governor Hassan Joho’s Iftar dinner on Tuesday night, however, he maintained that he would drum up support for the ODM party. “I urge you all to stand with the ODM party and ensure Mombasa wins,” he said.

His close allies said the businessman has been promised a Cabinet position should Mr Odinga win the presidency.

“Once Mr Odinga gets elected as the fifth President, myself, Mr Nassir and Mr Shahbal will have talks to ensure the port services are restored to Mombasa,” said Mr Joho.

During the ceremony to hand certificates to aspirants, Mr Odinga applauded Mr Shahbal for his move.

“I want to thank Mr Shahbal for his action. For him to step down and support Mr Nassir is an act of courage,” he said.

Mr Nassir promised to work with Mr Shahbal for “a better future for Mombasa people”.