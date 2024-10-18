Speaker orders vote on Kindiki, rules out vetting and public participation

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has said Parliament does not need to conduct public participation in the approval of Kithure Kindiki as the nominee to be the Deputy President.

Mr Wetang’ula says Article 149 of the Constitution is express that Parliament should take a vote on the nominee and does not mention public participation.

“Within 14 days after a vacancy in the office of Deputy President arises, the President shall nominate a person to fill the vacancy, and the National Assembly shall vote on the nomination within sixty days after receiving it,” reads Article 149 of the constitution.

Mr Wetang’ula also ruled that there should be no debate on the matter as it is not contemplated in the constitution.

On the number required to endorse the nominee, speaker Wetang’ula said only a majority of members present is required.

The speaker was responding to a number of constitutional questions and procedures raised by MPs on the process of endorsing the new Deputy President nominee.

Parliament votes on the nomination of CS Kindiki as new DP