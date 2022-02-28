Speaker Muturi hits out at Uhuru, Ruto

Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi speaking in Nanyuki on February 26, 2022. He called out the President for accusing his partner of corruption after working together for over eight years.

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, calling them hypocrites and asking Kenyans to vote for sincere leaders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.