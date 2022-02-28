Speaker Muturi hits out at Uhuru, Ruto

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, calling them hypocrites and asking Kenyans to vote for sincere leaders.

In a statement that sounded like a defence of DP Ruto against integrity accusations from President Kenyatta, Mr Muturi said it was wrong for a leader to accuse his partner of corruption after forming a government and working with him for over eight years. He did not mention the President by name, however.

But in the same breath, Mr Muturi, the Democratic Party leader and presidential candidate, accused Dr Ruto of “sanitizing” politicians he had earlier publicly accused of wanton corruption.

“The person he accused of ‘cat-walking after failing to account for public funds’ is now spotlessly clean,” he said, again without mentioning names.

Mr Muturi spoke Sunday at Chuka Baptist Church in Tharaka Nithi County.

He asked Kenyans and especially young people to vote for him, promising to empower them and fight corruption if elected President on August 9.

Tharaka Nithi County senatorial aspirant Paul Mugambi asked Mt Kenya East residents to vote for Mr Muturi, noting that the region should support its own for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Mr Muturi said politicians should not try to dictate how churches are run, referring to donations they receive from politicians.

Last week at the Sagana III meeting, President Kenyatta accused church leaders of misleading their followers after receiving millions of shillings from corrupt politicians.

DP Ruto has helped churches around the country raise money for their projects.

“Let us respect the work of the church and avoid speaking as if we are dictating how it should work,” Mr Muturi said.

He said the church should also be allowed to rebuke wrong deeds by politicians because they also go there to be prayed for during campaigns.

He noted that Christians form the highest percentage of the population in the Mt Kenya region and they are also voters.