Sonko to Sakaja: Go slow on closure of clubs or be impeached

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to mobilise collection of signatures to send home city boss Johnston Sakaja if he continues to ‘harass’ city business people.

Speaking in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County during an initiation ceremony of the son of former Nairobi governor Ann Kananu, Mr Sonko accused Mr Sakaja of disrespecting the Nairobi people who put him in power.

He said the county must consult with President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leadership and Nairobi business community leaders before making any decision that will affect the city dwellers.

“If Sakaja continues to harass Nairobi business people we will mobilise people and send him home. We can also make the city ungovernable for him and finally send him home just like the first governor, Evans Kidero,” said Mr Sonko.

He said Sakaja cannot continue to insist that the order on the closure of nightclubs over noise pollution enforced last month is still in force even after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) lifted it.

He said the MCAs adopted a report by the Sectoral Committee on Culture and Community Services following a petition by the Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (Perak).

He said people have invested heavily in the entertainment industry and Sakaja should allow the owners to sit down with the surrounding residents and institution managers and agree on how to co-exist.

Concerning the city planning department that is proposing a matatu transport structuring, a move that will see some terminus relocated, Mr Sonko said the status quo will remain if Sakaja will not engage the operators honorably.

He claimed that already there is rampant corruption in the city government and Sakaja’s leadership is selective.

“Governor Sakaja is working with and helping people who never helped him to power. He is disloyal to UDA and its leadership,” he said.

He claimed that Governor Sakaja would not be in power if it were not for the UDA leadership who sat down with the city business community and convinced them to support him.

He added that if former President Uhuru Kenyatta did not plot his ouster, he could be the governor of Nairobi.

Sonko lauded Ms Kananu for always consulting other leaders including the business community before making decisions while she was governor.

He said during her tenure, the City developed and businesses also grew because she was not sleeping and waking up to implement her dreams like Sakaja.

Recently, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused Governor Sakaja of persecuting business people from Mt Kenya region and asked him to consult him before making any decision that “might have a negative effect on our people”.

Mr Gachagua also insisted that the business people are the ones who made Sakaja governor and they were vigilant about their interests in the City.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Gataya Mwenda asked Ms Kananu to come back home and seek political leadership.

“If you are not comfortable with Nairobi County, come back home and talk to your people,” said Mr Mwenda.

Ms Kananu lauded the City residents for the support they accorded her during her tenure and thanked Sonko for identifying her leadership abilities and nurturing her.

Tigania East Member of Parliament Mpuru Aburi and Ganga ward Member of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Gatiria Mbae praised Ms Kananu’s leadership qualities and promised that the Ameru region will continue supporting her even in her future political endeavors.

Ms Mbae said even as a leader in Nairobi, Ms Kananu was aware of the progress of her people in Tharaka Nithi County and helped where needed.