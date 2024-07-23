Sharp divisions in Wetang’ula’s Ford-K over Ruto Health CS pick

Discord is mounting in National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya party over the replacement of former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha with Dr Deborah Barasa.

Senior officials in the party have sharply disagreed over Dr Barasa’s nomination, with some arguing that she is not from Trans Nzoia County and claiming her Cabinet consideration was influenced by Mr Wetang’ula.

This comes amid talk of deep disgruntlement by politicians such as Dr Chris Wamalwa, who have been eyeing a Cabinet positions since their loss in the 2022 General Election and are said to be warming up to Governor George Natembeya and the Democratic Action Party of Kenya out of frustration.

County Ford Kenya Secretary Joseph Pepela, an ally of Dr Wamalwa, accused Mr Wetang’ula of using the party and his position in government to reward cronies at the expense of party loyalists.

Mr Pepela said the choice of Dr Barasa did not represent the wishes of the people of Trans Nzoia County.

“We do not support the appointment by the President and it is clear that Mr Wetang’ula is using the party for his own personal gain against the wishes of the party and its supporters. This is a clear indication of dictatorial tendencies by our party leader,” said Mr Pepela.

He claimed that the Ford Kenya party had lost touch with its support base, even as other party officials accused him of disrespecting Mr Wetang’ula.

“He does not speak for the party and we have told the National Executive Council to take disciplinary action against him for his regrettable remarks against our party leader,” said the party’s deputy organising secretary for Trans Nzoia County, Mr Boaz Werunga.

National Vice Treasurer Margaret Wanjala, who is a nominated member of the Trans Nzoia County Assembly, said Dr Barasa was the right choice to replace Ms Nakhumicha in the Cabinet.

“We fully support the President on the re-alignment of his government and his nominee for the Health docket. This is the right move,” said Ms Wanjala, who praised Dr Barasa as a capable performer who will deliver in her new docket.

“This notion that we do not know her is not true. Some party officials, in total disregard of the Constitution, have been attacking our party leader Moses Wetang’ula on the choice of one of our daughters to replace former ms Nakhumicha,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by other party officials, including Mr Benson Simiyu (Kiminini), Ms Everlyne Nanjala and Mr Werunga.

“The party supports Dr Barasa’s appointment and people should disregard any dissenting voice on the issue. This is not time for politics but to support the President in his quest to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans in his campaign manifesto,” noted Mr Simiyu.

Party organising secretary Jackson Muganda on his part charged that there was a lack of consultation on the region’s choice of Ms Nakhumicha’s replacement as the Health CS.

“We call on the party to listen to supporters before presenting names to the President,” noted Mr Muganda. Youth leader Harrison Wesa told the Nation that the party is keen to smooth over the differences.

“Indeed there is discord but, as a party, we are working to bring on board those with dissenting opinions. We are fully behind our party leader Moses Wetang’ula and President William Ruto,” he said.

At the same time, Ford Kenya officials called on the Gen Z protesters to withdraw their countrywide demonstrations and give President Ruto time to implement their demands.