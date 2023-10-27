Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega MP slots in the balance as Uhuru goes after Jubilee rebels

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has signalled a purge against Jubilee Party rebels by ordering that they be removed from parliamentary committees just a day after succeeding in ousting nominated MP Sabina Chege as the National Assembly deputy minority whip.

The former ruling party also disclosed its plans to instigate expulsion of Ms Chege and East African Legislative Assembly representative Kanini Kega from its ranks, with the aim of having them lose their positions in their respective assemblies.

This, even as National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi protested in a letter to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula against the naming of Ms Chege as the Jubilee Party whip despite the outfit being an affiliate of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

During the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday, Mr Kenyatta addressed the officials via phone on loud speaker and thanked them for remaining committed to the party. The NEC instructed Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, who has replaced Ms Chege, to engage the minority leadership in kicking out Jubilee MPs leaning towards President Ruto from committees they sit in by virtue of being in the minority coalition.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

“MPs who were given committee positions were given courtesy of Azimio. We have told [Mr Mwenje] to remove [party rebels] from the committees,” Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe said.

If Jubilee Party makes good on its threat to de-whip the 21 members from house committees, it will rekindle a similar purge executed under then President Kenyatta in the 12th parliament.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said a total of seven members of the NEC have been given government positions as a ploy by the ruling party to rock Jubilee from within.

While naming Ms Chege the Jubilee Party whip, Mr Wetang’ula confirmed that he had received communication from 21 out of the 28 Jubilee members allied to the Chege faction through Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama and ex MP Joshua Kutuny

“It is not in the place of the Speaker to engage in party affairs. There are two factions tearing each other,” noted the Speaker on Wednesday, as he urged the two factions to resolve their differences and communicate to him the agreed position.

President William Ruto together with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi, after a meeting with MPs from the Jubilee party led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega on January 26, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

Also Read: Sabina Chege moves to court to block ouster as deputy minority whip

Mr Murathe downplayed the decision, saying, the presidential system only recognises majority and minority coalitions.

Mr Wandayi described the decision as an affront to the rule of law and multi-party democracy. The coalition has asked the Speaker to review the decision.

During yesterday’s NEC meeting, Jubilee described Mr Wetang’ula decision as mischievous and meant to frustrate the running of the party.

The officials accused Mr Wetang’ula, the Jubilee Internal Dispute Committee and Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu of being used to interfere with the running of party.

They said they have since filed cases in court against the conduct of Ms Nderitu in the fight over control of the party.