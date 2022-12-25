Ruto tells Opposition to give him time to stabilise economy

President William Ruto has told Opposition to stop harassing him on his campaign promises to Kenyans during August 9 General Election.

Speaking during inter-denominational Christmas service at Eldoret Sports Club, President Ruto said his Kenya Kwanza government is alive to campaign pledges that he made to Kenyans during August 9 General Election campaigns.

President Ruto who said that his government has put in place proper measures to fix the economy claiming that it was destroyed by the former regime through a Handshake between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

While hailing the Opposition for being at the forefront to interrogate and criticise the government, he asked his critics to give the government time to fix the mess created by the former regime.

President Ruto said the economic foundation of the country had been destroyed by the Jubilee administration that is why the government has embraced all strategies geared towards reviving the economy.

He said his predecessors had established the economy of the country on debts resulting in paying off a debt worth Sh1.4 trillion a year.

“I have decided that before doing all other things, I will give first priority towards rebuilding the foundation of our economy. All of you know that our economy was unstable. The former regime was using 65 percent of our revenue to pay loans worth Sh1.4 trillion a year," he said.

The President said he inherited a country whose economic foundation was dying due to huge debts.

Dr Ruto told the Opposition to stop harassing his government instead they should wait to see the outcome of measures put in place to fix the economy.

“Those trying to harass me, I am telling them to come slowly, let us plan and come up with strategies on how we can establish the economic foundation of our country on a stable economic foundation which will see our country becoming economically sustainable instead of depending on debts to run the country,” said President Ruto.

Ironically the President held the opposition responsible for playing their oversight role.

"My joy is that we have an opposition that is playing an oversight role by putting my government on toes. Let opposition play its role as we play our role as governentment by rating our performance.It is their constitutional right to rate us," he said.

However, he told the Opposition to forget about possible handshake with his government as it happened during the Jubilee administration.

He expressed hope that the country will become economically stable if the government will embrace a saving culture by increasing revenue collection by 20 percent annually.

He said that giving Kenyans subsidised flour is not fixing the economy but his move to provide subsidised fertilizer will greatly contribute towards improving agricultural production hence reviving the economy of the country which for a long time had depended on agriculture.

The President said that his government has embraced a different approach towards reviving the economy through viable agricultural production.

Dr Ruto called on farmers to release their maize to the government as soon as possible before February 2023 when the government will start importing maize.

He warned that those farmers dilly dallying with their maize are likely to miss out from government purchase.

At the same time, he assured farmers that the government subsidised fertilizer will reach all genuine farmers who are going to be identified by local chiefs to ensure sustainable production of food.

He directed all chiefs to start verification of genuine farmers in their areas so as to eradicate cartels who swindle fertilizer meant to benefit farmers.

“We want to make sure that subsidised fertiliser reaches genuine farmers as I direct all chiefs and their assistants together with village elders to ensure by January next year all farmers in the area are registered so as to eliminate cartels who masquerade as farmers to benefit from our subsidised fertiliser,” said Dr Ruto.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii who hailed the government for embarking on robust measures to revive the economy of the country requested the President to construct a modern mega market within Eldoret town to replace the market which has been closed due to scramble for position by traders.

Mr Bii said the current market cannot sustain huge numbers of traders hence there is a need for a modern store market.

Responding to the request, President Ruto said the government will soon embark on plans to build a modern market to sustain all traders.

“Concerning market challenge in Eldoret town just the way your governor has requested, I will soon construct for you a new big modern market to sustain all traders so as to avert frequent wrangles emanating from lack of enough space in the market. I will sent as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Public Works to carry out valuation prior to construction of the market,” said Dr Ruto.

The President also promised residents of Langas estate that soon they will get title deeds which has been a big challenge to residents for a long time.

At the same time, he hailed residents of Uasin Gishu for maintaining peace during the August 9 elections.

He said that despite Uasin Gishu being identified as a post-election hotspot, peace prevailed during the election.

President Ruto said those who were planning to cause chaos in Uasin Gishu during August polls did not succeed due to solid unity of residents.