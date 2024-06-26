Ruto's UDA postpones grassroots elections amid nationwide rage

President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has indefinitely postponed its scheduled grassroots elections.

The party's National Elections Board (NEB) made the announcement on Wednesday a day after bloody nationwide protests over Finance Bill, 2024.

UDA offices in Embu County are some of the properties torched during the Tuesday protest that saw several youthful protesters shot dead by the police.

The ruling party had scheduled to hold its second phase of the exercise in the counties of Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kisii, Bungoma, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Wajir, Kwale, Kitui, and Garissa.

"The National Election Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby issues this formal notice regarding the grassroots election originally scheduled to occur on the 28th and 29th of June, 2024," said NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board has determined that it is necessary to postpone the aforementioned grassroots election," he added.