Ruto, Raila agree to have peaceful resolution talks

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo will head a 10-member committee to spearhead talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This was announced on Saturday, July 29 in a joint communique by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance, which said the team will be made up of five members from each side.

The team will include four members from outside parliament, with Kenya Kwanza and Azimio nominating two each, the majority and minority leaders of the National Assembly, and four other MPs - two from each side.

Apart from majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa and his minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi, the rest of the team is still unknown.

"We, the leadership of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, having consulted with the leadership of Kenya Kwanza under the facilitation of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo on the state of our nation, are determined to resolve our differences amicably for the benefit of all our people," reads the statement.

"Further details of this initiative will be communicated in due course," the statement added.

Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga address journalists at SKM Command Centre in this file photo. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

The agreement by the two leaders to form the committee is an indication that they are inching closer to a deal to resolve the political crisis that has rocked the country recently following anti-government protests called by Azimio over the high cost of living.

On Tuesday, July 25, President Ruto said he was ready to meet Mr Odinga, who on the same day said he had no problem talking to the President.

Addressing the international press this week, Mr Odinga revealed how Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu's efforts to broker peace between them two weeks ago collapsed after President Ruto failed to meet him [Mr Odinga] despite her being in the country for two days.

However, State House through spokesman Hussein Mohamed denied that the President had failed his Tanzanian counterpart, saying all visits by heads of state are usually official and public.

During a memorial service on Friday for those killed by police during anti-government protests, Azimio leaders urged the government to listen to the plight of the people.